Hiring? Ex-Air Canada worker and terrorist supporter is looking for work

We have yet another update on the not-so-sensational Sammy Allouba.

Allouba is the now ex-Air Canada employee, who until recently, worked out of Toronto Pearson International Airport. Allouba had access to luggage and aircraft. That was a tad problematic given his vile social media postings.

You see, Allouba went out of his way to convey hatred against Jews, Israelis, Iranians, and even anti-Hamas Palestinians. He also glorified designated terrorist groups and individual terrorists.

Don’t know about you, but we wouldn’t want to see this wannabe-jihadi working at a corner gas station much less Canada’s largest airport.

But when Rebel News exposed this charmer last month, Air Canada ended up terminating him. As to why Air Canada tolerated this individual for so long is beyond our paygrade. But nevertheless, Air Canada did do the right thing albeit for the wrong reason. Which is to say, the airline fired Allouba so it wouldn’t endure any more bad publicity. But a win is a win, we suppose.

Air Canada says bon voyage to terrorist sympathizer Sammy Allouba



Another Islamist online bozo eruption; another victory for independent media, specifically Rebel News.



You may recall that earlier this month, we brought you the incredibly disturbing story of Sammy Allouba.



We… pic.twitter.com/h5MW6keFry — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 22, 2026

Of note, Allouba was also pursuing a side hustle. He’s an aspiring actor, you see. He was represented by a Toronto-based agency called The Casting Solution. You might notice we’re using the past-tense, because when the agency’s principal, Samantha Rose, learned of his hatred online, suddenly Allouba was no longer represented by her agency. You see, there aren’t many TV and movie productions out there keen on hiring terrorism supporters. And so it is as they say in Hollywood, Sammy’s never going to have lunch in this town again…

In the aftermath, Allouba scrubbed his social media. But just the other day, like a piece of rancid driftwood, he resurfaced on Facebook under the handle of Sammy AI. I don’t know if AI stands for Artificial Intelligence or Absence of Intelligence. But never mind.

Here’s what Allouba had to say in a post entitled, “Feeling drained”:

“Good morning everyone. Yes, I’m back.”

“Everyone.” Who’s everyone? Who in their right mind gives a rodent’s rectum about Sammy Allouba?

Let’s continue: “So, here’s the short version. Since the end of January I have been dealing with an extremely unfortunate situation that came up at work. I don’t want to get into details here.”

Oh, why don’t you want to get into details, Sammy? Are you maybe ashamed of the details?

By the way, here are some of those “details” Allouba once shared with the world via social media. For starters, Allouba openly called for the elimination of almost 10 million Israelis. He wanted to see that task carried out by the Iranian regime (even though the mullahs would seem to have their hands full at the moment…)

Allouba also states he’s a proud supporter of designated terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

He even praises Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Notably, it’s not just Israelis and Jews Allouba hates. He has also expressed interest in seeing anti-regime Iranians murdered. Same goes for anti-Hamas Palestinians. Allouba pretty much loathes anyone that chooses civilization over savagery.

Let’s continue with his most recent post: “Those of you who see me in-person know what I’m referring to and I love you for your support.”

Say, what’s the over/under line for the number of Sammy Allouba supporters out there? We’re going to set it at 4.

Let’s carry on: “I’m sad to say that it’s cost me my job at Air Canada, a job you all know I really enjoyed and cherished, and it’s cost me my representation with talent agency. At the moment, I’m looking for new F/T work. As far as my representation goes… that might take a minute. I’m handling everything as best I can, but to say my mental health has taken a beating is putting it mildly.”

Oh-oh! Red alert! Are you taking notes RCMP and CSIS? We have someone on team terror that is confessing to a mental health crisis. Call us overcautious, but you might want to pay Sammy a house call…

Now the following statement raises even more red flags methinks: “My work union is doing what they can for me with regard to getting my job back, but the outlook isn’t great.”

This is staggering. Instead of Sammy’s union saying “good luck and good riddance” to him, the union allegedly thinks Allouba should remain with the rank and file? Really? Why? Whatever happened to public safety being paramount?

Indeed, what was Air Canada supposed to do once Allouba was exposed? How many times in the aftermath of a mass shooting do we hear the refrain of, “If only there were telltale signs that the individual had mayhem on his mind?” Sammy Allouba gleefully stated his agenda in black and white. He is the author of his own misfortune.

But allow us to continue with Allouba’s whine-fest: “If anyone knows of any fruitful F/T work opportunities, please send it my way. It would mean the world to me. I hate asking, but here I am. I know I’ll be fine in the end, but I certainly don’t feel like it right now.”

Two things: this boo-hoo/woe is me post is right out of the Islamist playbook. Which is to say, when all else fails, play the victim card.

Secondly, where is the contrition? Where is the apology for all those previous vile postings? There is none. Clearly this rabid leopard is not changing his spots.

Third, everyone’s gotta eat, right? So, we appeal to you, dear viewers: do you have a suggestion for poor Sammy re: a future employment opportunity? Something, of course, that does not involve this cat being anywhere near the aviation business.