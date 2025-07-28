NAZI STUNT BACKFIRES: Christians RISE UP and KICK OUT Hitler fans

I was on the ground in Fitzroy Gardens, Melbourne, where hundreds of Christians turned out to peacefully stand up for their faith and values. It was a powerful response to the shocking footage of an Islamic procession encircling St Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this month, and a direct rejection of 'woke' Archbishop Peter Comensoli’s calls not to protest.

The crowd was diverse: young, old and fired up. One 93-year-old woman told me she came because she sees Australia "going down the gurgler in every way." Others were clear in their message: They’re done being silent while their culture, faith and nation are eroded.

But not everyone was there in good faith.

Australian neo-Nazi Joel Davis crashed an event today. Here's Davis on a pod discussing what white nationalist call "the Jewish Problem" with pro-Hitler historian Thomas777 -

Joel Davis and his neo-Nazi thugs tried to crash the event, sending a black man wearing a 'Heil Hitler' shirt to provoke Jews who were attending in solidarity. When organisers found out, they didn’t hesitate and the Nazis were loudly and publicly kicked out. Police escorted Davis and his crew away, to cheers from the crowd.

Nick Patterson, who helped organise the protest, was having none of it and neither were the hundreds of Christians in attendance. "They don't stand for what we stand for… Western civilisation is built on Judeo-Christian values," one attendee told me. "If they want to push their ideology, it’s not going to happen here."

Let me be clear: the only people who disgraced themselves were the Nazis. And the media, which often tries to smear patriotic Christian Australians, should take note when the real extremists showed up, they were removed immediately.

It was a tactic we’ve seen before, like during the Let Women Speak rally in Melbourne in 2023, where neo-Nazis hijacked a peaceful protest, giving the media and politicians the ammunition they needed to smear the entire event.

That stunt led to the disgraceful expulsion of MP Moira Deeming, not for what she said or did, but because of who gatecrashed. But Christians weren’t going to let that happen again. This time, they acted swiftly, loudly and decisively to dissociate from the Nazis — kicking them out before the media could even twist the narrative.

Even when an anti-Israel couple walking their dog tried to cause trouble by hurling abuse at me, blaming Jews and Zionists, my security stepped in, police arrived and order was restored.

This rally wasn’t about hate. It was about refusing to lay down and watch the country crumble. Christians came to defend their faith. They were peaceful, they were proud and they proved today: Australia still has a backbone.

