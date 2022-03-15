'Hold the line': The peaceful statement that landed Pastor Artur back in jail

The statement “hold the line” has become a controversial phrase that public health enforcers assert is a call for radicalism. Recently, Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was held in jail and had “hold the line” used against her as an alleged rallying cry for protesters to continue their demonstration.

In Coutts, Alberta, the site of a border blockade organized by truckers and their supporters, Pastor Artur Pawlowski showed up to offer some words of encouragement, telling them to “hold the line.” Pawlowski was arrested a short while after, and remains in jail.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Calgary-based Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard, who spent a great deal of time embedded at the Coutts blockade, joined Ezra to discuss the recent question he posed to Premier Jason Kenney about Pawlowski's situation.

Syd told Ezra that:

With that history, seeing what went down in Poland, I think it's fair to say why he's so vocal about what he believes in. It's because he's seen this firsthand and this isn't the first time... It's unfortunate that Jason Kenney even said that twice during that answer, that Artur Pawlowski had incited violence or called for people to die on this hill so to speak... Whereas Artur Pawlowski, “hold the line” it's a very peaceful statement that says do what you're doing, you're doing it peacefully and you should continue doing it peacefully.

