Ottawa’s Holocaust Monument defaced with red paint, angering Canadians

Ottawa police are investigating the defacement of the National Holocaust Monument with red paint and the words "feed me," which occurred near Parliament Hill.

Canada’s Holocaust remembrance envoy, Deborah Lyons, affirmed on X that the Holocaust Memorial is a “sacred space of remembrance and reflection to honour the 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis.”

“Vandalizing the monument does nothing to bring peace to the Middle East,” Lyons said. “It is an act of vile antisemitism and a hate crime. Full stop.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman also condemned the act of vandalism against the historic monument.

On Monday, Ottawa Police told Global News they “are aware of the incident and are investigating.” No details have been disclosed as of writing.

The monument, situated at Booth and Wellington, has faced prior vandalism, including a 2020 hate crime incident. A 2023 Statistics Canada report showed that Jews were the most targeted group despite comprising less than 1% of the population.

In April, B'nai B'rith reported a record 6,219 antisemitic incidents last year. Institutions, including synagogues and community centers, faced gunfire and bomb threats, according to Blacklock's.

Other incidents include anti-Israel protests in Montreal, which defied a court order. Congregation Beth Tikvah also suffered two fire bombings since October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel and massacred Jews.

Budget 2024 allocated $50 million over five years to enhance Parliamentary security. It will focus efforts on the area from Lyon Street in the west to Elgin Street in the east, and Queen Street in the south, as well as Wellington Street.

Police Chief Eric Stubbs reports the detachment will have 49 staff within three years, taking over policing responsibilities from the Parliamentary Protective Service beyond Parliament Hill, which has seen an increase in protests.

A previous report alleged “antisemitic” and “racist” symbols at the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, but residents primarily cited honking and truck fumes as issues.

A full-time police liaison team will also be funded to communicate with community stakeholders in the area.

During a town hall in Montreal to speak against antisemitism, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather spoke with Rebel News in an exclusive interview.



Antisemitic incidents in Canada soared 124.6% from 2022 to 2024, according to the Audit. B’nai Brith cautioned Canadian society, stating the nation hit a "new low" after the October 7, 2023, killings, which included eight Canadian fatalities.

“The atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, opened deep fissures in Canadian society,” B’nai B’rith director of research and advocacy Richard Robertson said in an April 7 news release. “The subsequent rise in antisemitism has exposed a disturbing undercurrent of Jew-hatred driven by a virulent, radicalized minority.”

The organization attributes the increase largely to the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the escalation of the Gaza war in 2024 and 2025. “Damage done to Canada’s Jewish community has been undeniable,” said the Annual Audit.

It also blamed biased media coverage and excessive criticism of Israel regarding the post-October 7 conflict have harmed Jewish Canadians, leaving them marginalized.

On a provincial basis, Ontario led the nation with 1,782 incidents in 2024.