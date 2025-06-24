Homeless couple shares horrors of Cobourg's low-barrier shelter

“If you go to the street being homeless with no issues, you’ll leave with issues,” says Lara, a homeless woman navigating the system outside of Cobourg’s low-barrier shelter at 310 Division Street, operated by Transition House.

The warning resonates as the broader community reels from the chaos unleashed by the shelter expansion gone wrong.

Last week, on June 17, Cobourg’s Town Hall erupted with nearly five hours of frustration and anger from residents detailing the crime, violence, and disorder spilling from the shelter onto surrounding streets. The next morning, another marathon session at Northumberland County’s council meeting — the upper-tier municipality responsible for social services like shelter management — finally confronted the chaos.

Their response included a decisive move to halt the shelter’s 24/7 warming and cooling room starting July 4 and a commitment to overhaul the shelter model, shifting to a higher-barrier system for those with low to moderate needs, excluding those with complex health issues, active addictions, or criminal ties. A report defining this new approach is expected to come on July 30.

Amid the council debates, Dave and Lara, a homeless couple living on Cobourg’s streets with their two dogs, shared their experiences at 310 Division Street. “My experience at 310 is one I’ll never repeat,” Lara told me. “I won’t go back.” She described a system riddled with contradictions: dogs are allowed but confined to tiny kennels, staff harass residents to take pets outside, and mandatory house meetings are scheduled that clash with critical services like legal aid, blocking access to help.

So much for the “wrap-around services” promised.

Worse, Lara alleges rampant drug use inside the shelter, with fentanyl’s “sickeningly sweet” smell permeating the building. “You walk past someone using, and you could drop,” she warned.

Dave, who is autistic, recounted being restricted from using the shelter for 14 days after an emotional outburst triggered by stress. He was stunned by the shelter’s indifference. “They don’t care about people’s mental health or physical issues,” he said. “If it doesn’t fit nicely on paper, they don’t want it here.” He emphasized the individuality of the homeless population, rejecting the one-size-fits-all approach. “You can’t paint all homeless people with the same brush. We all have separate needs.”

The couple also exposed a culture of favouritism and arbitrary punishment. Lara was once dragged from bed, accused of public intoxication, and kicked out after a heated exchange. Dave witnessed a young man expelled for refusing to take responsibility for his father’s actions, a breach of client confidentiality. Allegations of guns, knives, and drugs inside the shelter raise further safety concerns, with contracted on-site security checks limited to checking pockets, not metal detectors.

Transition House, the registered charity tasked with running the shelter, has remained silent despite requests for comment, like those following the scathing town hall. This isn’t about band-aid fixes — it’s about truth, accountability, and real solutions.