Homeless in B.C. — where progressive policy turns predatory

Let’s talk about what happens when Liberal ideology collides with reality. When compassion becomes a political buzzword — and cruelty becomes the outcome. Because the numbers are in, and they’re devastating.

Metro Vancouver just released its latest homeless count. Brace yourself: 5,232 people now living without homes.

That’s a 9% spike from last year. Even worse, the number of people sleeping rough — on sidewalks, in tents, in vehicles — jumped 30%. Let that sink in.

More tents, more needles, more lives shattered.

And no, it’s not because the weather’s nice. It’s not a “blip” or a “trend.” This is what it looks like when Liberal immigration policy and NDP drug policy team up to annihilate the most vulnerable people in the country.

Start with immigration. Nearly two million newcomers flooded into Canada last year. Two million. Not enough hospitals, not enough shelter beds, not enough detox beds.

Just more demand, more pressure, and more chaos.

Even B.C. Premier David Eby — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s best provincial friend — warned last year that the province was drowning under the weight of Ottawa’s immigration targets.

But what did Ottawa do? Pushed harder on the gas. Because results don’t matter to these people — headlines do.

Then there’s the NDP’s drug decriminalization disaster.

You’ve probably heard the spin: “safe supply,” “harm reduction,” “destigmatization.” Sounds nice in a university sociology class.

In practice? It’s fentanyl in the playground, meth on the SkyTrain, and overdose deaths at record highs. Public drug use was legalized. And then — shock —they had to reverse it, because it turns out, giving junkies heroin and telling police to stand down isn’t actually helping anyone.

They didn’t get clean. They didn’t get jobs. They didn’t get safe. They got dead. And that safe supply? Killing Albertans next door as it gets sold into the street here, while Alberta takes a recovery-based approach, a full 180 from B.C.'s madness.

And while they were dying, billions in taxpayer dollars were spent enabling it — buying the drugs, handing out syringes, and subsidizing the slums we've decided to call “housing.”

This is what they call “compassion.” Government-funded addiction and imported poverty. What could go wrong?

Meanwhile, Indigenous people — who make up a disproportionate share of the homeless population — are once again abandoned. Fifty-four percent of Indigenous respondents in the Metro Vancouver count were unsheltered. So much for reconciliation.

You want to talk about injustice?

How about this: veterans sleeping in their cars while the government builds welcome centres for newcomers who just got here last Tuesday.

Seniors choosing between rent and groceries while the federal government bankrolls a national pharmacare plan for illegal drug users.

This isn’t a housing crisis anymore.

This is a policy crisis — built on arrogance, fueled by ideology, and enforced by politicians who wouldn’t last five minutes walking through the Downtown Eastside.

This is what happens when the government forgets its own people. When Ottawa floods the system, and Victoria empties the jails. When progressives decide the way to save lives is to hand out dope, not help and hope.

The result? Encampments, overdoses, shattered families — and a nation spiralling toward the kind of urban decay we used to pity in documentaries.

It didn’t have to be this way. But as long as Liberals and their NDP lapdogs are in charge, expect more of the same: more slogans, more excuses, and more Canadian lives destroyed by “compassion.”