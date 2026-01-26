Horse 'rescuer' accused of appalling mistreatment pleads case

Article by Rebel News staff

Animal cruelty is equal parts disturbing, gross, and downright maddening — and this story is a bizarre saga in Ontario’s horse world.

Stephanie Redlick is a Toronto-area resident who reportedly runs Above the Stars Equine Rescue, and a figure many in the equine community have been warning about for months.

Redlick has been charged with 13 offences under Ontario’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, and police have also laid criminal charges alleging fraud and theft connected to a livestock matter.

There are serious claims being made by critics and horse advocates — allegations that horses under Redlick’s stewardship have been kept in appalling conditions, with suffering and death as the outcome. So, how can someone facing such serious allegations still be in a position to acquire more animals?

In this scenario, Rebel News journalists often reach out to a party to get their side of the story. Sometimes we're ignored, sometimes we have to get creative about how to reach them. But here comes the twist: Rebel News didn’t ambush Redlick on a sidewalk — her side reached out to us.

So David spoke with her, put the allegations plainly, and let viewers judge her answers for themselves.

Because whatever the courts ultimately decide, one thing is clear: if the system can’t prevent more animals from being put at risk, the system is broken.