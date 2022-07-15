House Democrats pass bill to protect travel access for women seeking abortions

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to protect the right to travel across state lines for abortion. The move to safeguard the right to travel for the purposes of having an abortion follows after several state legislatures and governors banned the procedure in the wake of the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade.

The House, which is controlled by the Democrats voted along party lines with 223-205 voting to prevent states that have restricted abortion access from preventing women the ability to travel across state lines to have the procedure done.

“Congress has the authority and the responsibility to protect people from these unconstitutional efforts,” said Democrat Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, who authored the bill.

While the Democrats were successful in passing the bill, the legislation is unlikely to become law in the Senate, which remains evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. Republican senators blocked similar legislation on Thursday.

As detailed by Reuters, around a dozen Republican-controlled states have banned elective abortions and imposed restrictions on the practice since late June, when the U.S Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade legislation that protected abortion rights at a federal level.

More conservative states are expected to impose restrictions on abortion in the coming weeks, with some legislatures like Missouri’s, which are considering bills that would enable members of the public to file civil lawsuits against any individual who aids women seeking out-of-state abortions.