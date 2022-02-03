House of Commons ethics committee wants to stop cellphone data collection

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW

The Public Health Agency of Canada wants to collect mobilization data from private Canadian cellphones, but not if the House of Commons Ethics Committee has anything to do with it.

Citing privacy concerns, the committee passed a motion to suspend the plan until the details are ironed out.

Back in December 2021, Sheila Gunn Reid broke the story of Health Canada’s tender posting that requested access to cell-tower and operator locations under the guise of assisting the COVID-19 response.

A mere few weeks later, it became public knowledge that the federal government secretly tracked 33 million Canadians.

This isn’t new — as early as April 2020, companies were tracking the cellphone data of Canadians. This, again, was to aid in the surveillance of who was (and was not) following stay-at home orders.

As reported by Marie Woolf of The Epoch Times, the “ethics committee held an emergency meeting during Parliament’s winter break, where Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and NDP MPs raised privacy concerns.”

Conservative ethics committee member John Brassard is quoted as saying that he still has “significant concerns what security protocols and measures were put in place to protect privacy when they [Health Canada] secretly collected the mobility data of 33 million Canadians.”

Canadians from coast to coast have witnessed unprecedented ethical violations in wake of the COVID-19 response. Hopefully, the committee tasked with upholding privacy ensures privacy is not another pandemic casualty.