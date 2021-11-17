House of Commons to ban unvaccinated media from Parliament Hill access

Justin Trudeau/Flickr

On October 19, the Trudeau government announced a new regulation that would ban the unvaccinated from accessing Parliament Hill sites. The rule, effective starting November 22, requires MPs, press and visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Reporters who do not comply will have their Hill access passes revoked. “Anybody who has not been verified this week, your access pass will be cancelled,” said Hill clerk, Colin LaFrance.

According to a report published today by Blacklock's Reporter, the secretary of the Parliamentary Press Gallery (PPG), Amanda Connolly, has decided free press be damned, the rules are rules:

“I mean, we’re not the ones making it impossible,” Connolly said.

“The rules have been put in place. If they don’t like the rules and they choose not to follow the rules, that’s their choice,” Connolly, works for Global News, added.

CBC reporters also seemed to be OK with limiting journalistic freedom based on medical status, with one producer, Chris Rands, calling the requirement “no big deal.”

“I don’t’ see the big deal here,” said Rands, who is also a director in the PPG.

“If you feel you need to go into the House of Commons, you have got to play by the rules. If you feel you don’t, you know, I think we move on.”

