US House Oversight Chairman demands answers on TSA's alleged surveillance of Tulsi Gabbard

AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has launched an inquiry into the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regarding allegations that former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was placed on the agency's Quiet Skies program, a suspected terrorist watch list.

In a letter addressed to TSA Administrator David Pekoske, Comer expressed "deep concern" over potential retaliation against whistleblowers and the misuse of agency resources, the Daily Caller reported.

The investigation stems from whistleblower disclosures suggesting that Federal Air Marshals were assigned to surveil Gabbard during her travels. Gabbard herself has spoken out about the issue, noting a "significant change" in her travel experiences since July 23 and expressing worry about potential ongoing surveillance.

Comer's letter demands several key pieces of information from the TSA (per the Daily Caller):

All documents and communications related to any employment action taken or any investigation initiated concerning TSA employees related to the disclosures regarding Special Mission Coverage of a Federal Air Marshal’s wife and the listing and surveillance of Ms. Gabbard under Quiet Skies.

All documents and communications regarding or related to Tulsi Gabbard.

All documents and communications regarding the implementation of the Quiet Skies program.

All documents and communications containing any DHS or TSA policy related to treatment of information determined to be “Sensitive Security Information,” including, but not limited to, any limitations imposed on the ability of the legislative branch to access such information upon request.

The identities of all individuals or officials who initiated or who are involved in any investigation identified with respect to the first request.

The House Oversight Chair emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "It is alarming that TSA is wasting its resources to surveil an air marshal's wife and Ms. Gabbard — a high-profile, American public figure — when the threat of terrorist attacks on the United States is high."

Comer has set deadlines for the TSA's response, requesting a briefing with Committee staff by August 30, 2024, and the provision of all requested documents and communications by September 6, 2024.