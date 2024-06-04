House Republicans unveil three-pronged strategy to counter Trump's legal battles

In the wake of former President Donald Trump's conviction on felony charges in a New York hush-money case, leading House Republicans announced a "three-pronged" approach to push back against the multiple criminal cases the former president faces as he campaigns for the White House once again. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) outlined the strategy, which includes investigations, legislation, and the power of the purse, during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“We're going to do everything we can — everything within our scope of our responsibility in the Congress to address it appropriately,” Johnson stated, referring to the congressional response to the verdict and the three other prospective trials Trump faces related to the handling of classified documents and the 2020 election, the Daily Wire reported.

Johnson emphasized the House GOP is working on a “three-pronged approach” involving the appropriations process, legislative process, and oversight. He stressed the importance of these actions, citing the high stakes and the public's eroding faith in institutions.

“We’re looking at various approaches to what can be done here through the appropriations process, through the legislative process, through bills that will be advancing through our committees and put on the floor for passage and also through oversight,” he said. “All those things will be happening vigorously. Because we must do that, because the stakes are too high and because people are losing faith in our institutions. And that at the end of the day, is something that should concern every single one of us, and I think it does.”

House Republicans have already initiated investigations into key figures involved in the Trump cases and have proposed legislation to limit the powers of the prosecutors leading the charges. Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has invited prosecutors from the hush-money case to testify and has submitted proposals to leverage the fiscal 2025 appropriations process.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) elaborated on the ongoing efforts to "look into the weaponization of government" that Republicans argue is being used against Trump by President Joe Biden and his allies. Scalise mentioned committees are working to bring transparency and witnesses, while also introducing legislation to address the alleged abuses of power.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) focused on achieving "accountability" for the American people and revealed that he had pressed the Department of Justice to act on criminal referrals against Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer who testified during the hush-money trial, for allegedly making false statements and stealing money.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a potential contender for Trump's vice-presidential running mate, criticized the guilty verdict, calling it a reflection of how "corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats." She pledged to work tirelessly to ensure Trump's victory in November to "save America from Biden's failed Far Left Democrat agenda and this illegal weaponization of the justice system against the American people."

