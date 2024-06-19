Houthi militants sink commercial ship, U.S. fails to deter attacks

Etat-Major des Armées/France via AP

Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists have sunk another major commercial shipping vessel near the Arabian Peninsula, highlighting President Joe Biden's failure to deter Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes leading to the Suez Canal, according to U.S. Central Command.

Last week, the Houthis carried out an attack on the M/V Tutor, a Liberian flagged, Greek-owned and operated bulk cargo carrier, using an uncrewed surface vessel, reports the Daily Wire.

The attack resulted in severe flooding and damage to the engine room, with one crew member losing their life after initially going missing, as confirmed by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. The USS Philippine Sea and partner forces rescued the remaining crew members who were forced to abandon the ship.

The day before the attack on the M/V Tutor, the Houthis targeted the M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier, with two anti-ship cruise missiles.

The attack caused damage and fires aboard the ship, with one civilian mariner sustaining severe injuries. The injured mariner was medically evacuated by aircraft from USS Philippine Sea to a nearby partner force ship for medical attention.

CENTCOM stated that the Houthis' continued reckless behavior threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Houthis claim to be acting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza, yet they are targeting and threatening the lives of third-country nationals who have no connection to the conflict in Gaza.

The Houthis have been emboldened by President Joe Biden's reluctance to hold them accountable for their terrorist attacks by launching strikes that could deter further aggression.