How B.C.'s Pacific Highway border blockade began

This past weekend, British Columbia was added to the list of provinces that had a blockade in front of a Canada-U.S. border crossing — but it didn’t come into formation as one may assume.

On Saturday, February 12, a Freedom Convoy, which started in Chilliwack, B.C., set out to do a looping slow roll close to the Pacific Highway Border crossing in Surrey, B.C.

The convoy was prevented from doing so by RCMP.

One of the convoy helpers, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells Rebel News that the intention of the slow roll convoy was to serve as a warning to the B.C. government that it’s not just the truckers in Ottawa who are calling for COVID-19 mandates to come to an end.

However, the hundreds of trucks and vehicles, along with over 1,000 supporters waiting to cheer on the convoy as it drove in loops, were blocked by RCMP approximately 1.5km away from the crossing.

Kanwaljit Singh, the authorized contact for the peaceful protests that had been taking place near the border since last Monday, put forward a press release explaining that the protests should remain peaceful at all times, and that anyone breaking laws was not associated with this particular protest.

“There has all been love here since I've been here” Singh told Rebel News while protesters were gathering in anticipation for the convoy.

When asked how his own community is receiving the end-mandate freedom movement, Singh, who is a part of the Sikh Freedom Alliance, said some in the community “are afraid to speak out because they are afraid their immigration status, like getting the citizenship, would become a problem later on.”

“So they are in fear,” Singh explained.

After more than an hour of at least 1,000 protesters waiting to cheer on the convoy, and hundreds of trucks and other vehicles being barred from doing the slow roll, a handful of protesters then started to block most of the lanes near the border, in addition to the RCMP officers who were doing the same.

When RCMP officers responded by trying to bring in more vehicles, protesters blocked the police vehicles from continuing. Some were yelling, others sang O Canada — but eventually the police stood down and redirected their vehicles.

