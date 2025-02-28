How Conservatives can shake up the news media business in Canada

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

A new voice on the independent media was created through the merger of True North and The Counter Signal, with Candice Malcom and Keean Bexte teaming up to create Juno News. But the media landscape could be in for more upheaval should the Conservatives win the next federal election, as Pierre Poilievre has vowed to cut government bailouts of legacy broadcasters.

Juno co-founder Candice Malcom joined The Ezra Levant Show on Thursday night, where the pair had a wide-ranging discussion about the news media industry in Canada.

Touching on how legacy outlets were throwing a fit over the unfounded claim that a Poilievre government would fund outlets like Juno or Rebel News, Candice said she thought there was a deep concern “because we have a principled position that we don't believe journalists should take money from the government.”

She continued, “What if we didn't? What if we said, OK, all's fair in love and war. If Pierre Poilievre wants to defund the CBC and fund Rebel and Juno instead, well I'm here for it. Go ahead, I'll take the billion dollars.”

Left-wing ideologues are counting on conservatives to maintain their ideals, she said.

“But what if we just flipped the switch and said, OK, well, give us 10 years to shape the culture and give us all the money. I think that would truly terrify them,” the Juno chief added, joking Rebel boss Ezra Levant could be put in charge of the state broadcaster.

“I think it'd be really interesting if Conservatives started playing by the same rules that the Liberals play by and hold themselves to.”