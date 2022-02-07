How did Miss Understood's hosts become conservative?

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Katherine Krozonouski and Nat Biase joined Sheila to talk about their personal political journeys and how it informs their new Rebel News show, Miss Understood.

While the pair do other jobs at Rebel News they saw a hole they could fill through their own experience finding their way back to their own conservative roots. The energetic duo tackles contemporary cultural issues from a conservative millennial female viewpoint every other week.

Miss Understood will officially launch on RebelNews+ on February 15 at 7 p.m. ET, but until then, you can listen to the audio-only version for FREE anywhere you listen to podcasts.

