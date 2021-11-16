How free do you feel? | Julie Ponesse joins Ezra Levant

Dr. Julie Ponesse (@DrJuliePonesse on Twitter) joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss a speech she gave last month along with Glenn Beck at a civil liberties event hosted by The Democracy Fund.

She also talks about her plans to speak again this week, at another Democracy Fund event alongside John Stossel this Wednesday, November 17 at the Canada Christian College in Whitby, Ontario.

Touching on some topics she intends to cover in her upcoming address, Julie told Ezra:

"One of the things that I'm planning on talking about — you mentioned civil liberties — so freedom, and whether or not we are very good judges of whether or not we're free. Whether or not it's possible to be wrong about whether or not we're free. And so I plan to ask people in the audience how free they feel. Because I think that's a really important question these days, and questions like 'how can we know if we are free?' 'What are some signs that our freedoms might be slipping?' And then ultimately, to be a bit hopeful, to offer some hope, 'what can we do if we think that they're slipping way?'"

You can secure your own tickets to attend Wednesday's event here: LIVE: John Stossel and Dr. Julie Ponesse in Toronto

