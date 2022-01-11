How have Australians viewed Novak Djokovic? | Avi Yemini joins Ezra Levant

Ezra was joined by Avi Yemini to discuss the situation in Australia surrounding tennis star Novac Djokovic and his recent victory in a federal court.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 11, 2022

Remove Ads

Tennis star Novak Djokovic followed all the correct procedures to defend his title at the Australian Open this year. His arrival in Australia quickly turned political when both state and federal governments tried to use his vaccine exemption as a quick political point-scoring session.

It all came crashing down for the government the other day in the federal circuit court, when the judge proclaimed there was NOTHING else Mr Djokovic could have done — immediately releasing the champion from detention and overturning his illegal visa cancellation.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Avi Yemini to discuss the situation in Australia surrounding tennis star Novac Djokovic and his recent victory in federal court.

Speaking about the public's perception of Djokovic, Avi said:

Most people were angry that Novak Djokovic got in here with an exemption, not because people care whether he's vaxxed or not. The reason why people were angry is because 93% of the population, let's say 70% of 80% of that did it under duress, did it because the government said, you can't go to work if you don't have that, you can't essentially can't live. And so many people who tried to get exemptions just couldn't get them. So, people were not angry at Novak, they were angry at the fact that a celebrity who was coming here to obviously make money for the state was given this exemption that they couldn't get a hold of... it's almost impossible to get an exemption here. And that's what people were angry about.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Australia
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Let Novak Play Petition
  • By Avi Yemini

PETITION: Let Novak Play

12,963 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.