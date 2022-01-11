How have Australians viewed Novak Djokovic? | Avi Yemini joins Ezra Levant
Ezra was joined by Avi Yemini to discuss the situation in Australia surrounding tennis star Novac Djokovic and his recent victory in a federal court.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic followed all the correct procedures to defend his title at the Australian Open this year. His arrival in Australia quickly turned political when both state and federal governments tried to use his vaccine exemption as a quick political point-scoring session.
It all came crashing down for the government the other day in the federal circuit court, when the judge proclaimed there was NOTHING else Mr Djokovic could have done — immediately releasing the champion from detention and overturning his illegal visa cancellation.
On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Avi Yemini to discuss the situation in Australia surrounding tennis star Novac Djokovic and his recent victory in federal court.
Speaking about the public's perception of Djokovic, Avi said:
Most people were angry that Novak Djokovic got in here with an exemption, not because people care whether he's vaxxed or not. The reason why people were angry is because 93% of the population, let's say 70% of 80% of that did it under duress, did it because the government said, you can't go to work if you don't have that, you can't essentially can't live. And so many people who tried to get exemptions just couldn't get them. So, people were not angry at Novak, they were angry at the fact that a celebrity who was coming here to obviously make money for the state was given this exemption that they couldn't get a hold of... it's almost impossible to get an exemption here. And that's what people were angry about.
