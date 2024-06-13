How Israel can create a 'decent Gaza' in the aftermath of the war

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The process of achieving peace between Israel and neighbouring nations has been a long struggle. While past successes have been achieved, including more recent developments achieved under U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure, conflict erupted in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attack against Israel.

Since the attack, Israel launched an invasion of Gaza in an effort to eradicate Hamas. With peace talks picking up, what potentially lies ahead in the aftermath of the conflict? Can a lasting peace actually be achieved?

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Middle East Forum president and author of Israel Victory: How Zionists Win Acceptance and Palestinians Get Liberated Daniel Pipes joined Ezra to look at what lies ahead.

Speaking of how Israelis tend to view Palestinians as a permanent enemy, Daniel argues this viewpoint needs to change to create a sustainable peace. Instead, he told Ezra that Israel will have to work with moderate figures both within and outside of Gaza to create a new nation comparable to other countries, like Jordan or Egypt: