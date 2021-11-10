How junk science and woke academics have polluted modern research | James Lindsay with Ezra Levant

Dr. James Lindsay (@ConceptualJames on Twitter) joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss a recent experiment performed by himself and his colleagues. In the experiment, they submitted twenty woke hoax papers to academic journals — and several of these fake parody papers were actually published.

James also discussed his recently-released book, entitled Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody.

Talking about how modern woke academics skew scientific practices to fit their ideologies, James told Ezra:

"Our idea was that if we could start with our conclusions and work backwards, then we're showing that it's possible to start with your conclusions and work backwards. And that's not how you should be doing academia; you shouldn't start with science — or any study — you shouldn't start with your conclusion, which is ideologically driven or absurd... the idea that we can start with that and then use their ideologically driven literature to support virtually any conclusion, it shouldn't happen. And so I think it was a very important exposé, a very important experiment... and it didn't go well for these kind of 'grievance studies' humanities disciplines."

