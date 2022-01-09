How Lewis Brackpool came to be Rebel's UK reporter

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Lewis Brackpool joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about his background before joining the team.

Lewis hit the ground running right after we took him on as Rebel News' reporter for the United Kingdom.

Due to the need for Lewis to take to the streets to report on the struggles of his fellow Englishmen, Sheila's longstanding tradition of conducting an introductory interview with new reporters for subscribers of RebelNews+ to help you get to know them better fell by the wayside.

In this interview clip, Lewis talks about his previous work as a flight attendant and his initial reactions to COVID-19.

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

