How long will Canadians put up with Carney's empty promises?

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra began his monologue by reflecting on the Liberal Party of Canada prior to Justin Trudeau's 2015 takeover.

In the days of Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and others, the Liberals managed to balance a budget, reduced immigration and, perhaps most surprising given the turn the party has taken, even helped start and grow Alberta's oilsands.

“Today's Liberals are completely unrecognizable by those standards,” lamented Ezra. “Absolutely dedicated to out-of-control spending and taxing and borrowing. Environmental extremism is so important to them. Feminism and banning anyone who is pro-life” are some of the ways the party has shifted, he explained.

“It's a very strange party now compared to the big-tent coalition of Chrétien.”

And, despite having always been a Conservative or previously a Reformer, Ezra said he misses those days of the Liberal Party, even saying he'd vote for them if he could.

While politicians of that era, like former deputy prime minister Herb Gray, didn't always answer direct questions, the Liberals' tone has shifted in the modern era, more akin to how another former deputy PM, Chrystia Freeland, speaks.

“Just so irritating,” Ezra said of the speaking style. “Usually starting with an obsequious 'thank you for your question' and then giving a rambling response that is completely unconnected to the answer, that just burns up the time, talks out the clock.”

After realizing this is their regular routine, it becomes “kind of an insult, delivered with a straight face.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney is no stranger to this tactic, Ezra said.

As he visited Europe, where he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Carney was questioned about how Canada could practically export liquified natural gas to Germany, given the lack of infrastructure.

Taking the non-answer bafflegab approach, Ezra wondered: “how long do you hear him say those things, again and again and again, before like Chrystia Freeland and [British PM] Keir Starmer, you realize that you're just being lied to?”

Under Trudeau, and now Carney, the Liberals have “destroyed oil and gas,” he said.

“They're maybe going to get some gas going. They're not going to get the oil industry going. They say the soonest they expect anything to be built is in five years — so that means 10,” Ezra continued.

“Not a word about private industry, all managed from the top like the UN does, like the World Economic Forum does, which makes sense that's where Mark Carney is from. How long do you think Canadians will put up with all these buzzwords and all these self-cheerleading press conferences and all this fog? My observation is, Canadians will put up with it indefinitely.”