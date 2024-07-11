How mass immigration has turned into the most pressing issue facing Western nations

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies Mark Krikorian joined the show from the National Conservatism Conference in Washington D.C. to discuss the impact of mass immigration.

Speaking to Levant about addressing the issue of deporting illegal immigrants, Krikorian said, "The solution, I mean it's kind of simplistic but it's real, is that you reduce the number of new people coming in, and you increase the number of people leaving."

"And most of that doesn't even have to be forced removal, where you take someone into custody and deport them. Some of that you have to do, there's no question about it," he said.

"But even during the 1950s...most of the illegal immigrants who left, left on their own because they started the operation and the other illegal immigrants got the message that the party was over and that they would be wise to wrap up there affairs, pack up the car and go home on their own before they got arrested," he added.

Krikorian went on to say, "So the issue is, I call it attrition. You squeeze the illegal population, and even legal people with student visas or whatever, you tighten up the requirements, you enforce the requirements, and you not only physically remove some people but you persuade an even larger number of people that it's time to go back."

"And that's not a perfect solution, it's not going to solve everything, but you can in fact reverse the trend and get people to leave even if you don't take them all in to custody," he concluded.