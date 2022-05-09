How the radical left hijacked the environmentalist movement

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The environmentalist movement has been completely hijacked by the radical environmental left.

Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada joined Sheila Gunn Reid on last week's episode of The Gunn Show to explain how this happened and why conservatives should stop this mission creep.

Environmentalism is no longer about keeping nature clean and healthy, fighting particulates and cutting back on real pollution. Old fashioned conservationism has gone the way of tax grabs to change the weather. Plant food is now relabelled as carbon pollution.

And conservatives are conceding all of this language and rebranding to the left without a fight. We often hear appeals from prominent politicians about Canadian oil being a lower carbon alternative than Venezuelan, but why is the notion that we should even care about carbon intensity even being conceded in the first place?

Doesn't that just move the battleground closer to where we — as fossil fuel advocates — stand?

For the full interview with Tom Harris, and full episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.