How will vaccine mandates change the moral compass of society?

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Dr. Julie Ponesse joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss vaccine mandates.

Dr. Julie Ponesse saw her long career fall apart after she refused to comply with her university's vaccine mandate.

She was a professor of ethics who had given much intellectual consideration to medical and bio-ethics. One day, many of the scenarios she had taught about in a philosophical manner had become reality. Dr. Ponesse was faced with the untenable position of taking the COVID jab or losing her job like so many other people all across the country, as workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates became the norm.

Dr. Ponesse chose her conscience and her emotional final message to her ethics students went viral. She has since joined The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity aimed at advancing civil liberties, where she serves as the pandemic ethics scholar.

Ponesse recently published a new book, My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates.

The book is her account of the battle for choice and autonomy in a time of compliance and its aftermath.

Get your copy today at www.MyChoiceBook.ca or at Amazon.ca.