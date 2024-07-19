Hulk Hogan bodyslams silence, endorses Trump at RNC spectacle

AP / RNC 2024

In a blend of wrestling showmanship and political theater, WWE legend Hulk Hogan made a dramatic appearance at the Republican National Convention, throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump's 2024 bid.

Greeted by chants of "USA, USA," Hogan — born Terry Gene Bollea — declared it was time to speak up for Trump, whom he called his "hero." The wrestling icon proclaimed that under Trump, America would "get back on track."

Hogan referenced recent events, including the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, stating, "When they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States, enough was enough."

In true wrestling fashion, Hogan ripped off his tank top to reveal a red sleeveless shirt emblazoned with "Trump-Vance Make America Great Again 2024," eliciting cheers from the crowd.

"As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics," Hogan said, "but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent."

The former wrestler praised Trump's resilience in the face of investigations and impeachments, saying, "He's still standing and kicking their butts."

Earlier, Hogan told Fox News' Brett Baier that he was compelled to speak out after watching the "borders collapse" and the economy "do just an upside-down flip."

Hogan's endorsement adds a unique celebrity voice to Trump's campaign, blending nostalgia for American wrestling with political messaging.

As the 2024 race heats up, this unexpected alliance between a sports entertainment icon and the former president showcases how the Republican party is changing--away from stodgy, suited neo-conservatism towards populism.