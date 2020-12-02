Human Rights complaint FILED after mask exempt customers DENIED service at B.C. cafe

To say that the new mask mandates have people confused would be an understatement!

We now have teenaged retail workers trying to enforce public health orders on customers — and journalists like my colleague Tamara Ugolini — being kicked off property for trying to figure out why mask exemptions are not being honoured, even though public health orders say they should be.

As you’ll see in this new report, even the police are confused about how to handle claims of discrimination on mask exempt people.

Last week, the police were called to The Hide Out Cafe in New Westminster, British Columbia after Ryan Kulbaba and Chrissy Lefave were denied service, despite claiming to have an exemption.

This occurred days after B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new public health order, mandating face coverings for all indoor public spaces.

However, Section 3 of that order clearly outlines a series reasons someone might be exempt from using a face covering, including “a person who is unable to wear a face covering because of (i) a psychological, behavioural or health condition, or (ii) a physical, cognitive or mental impairment.”

Kulbaba and Lefave believe that they were discriminated against by The Hide Out Cafe and have since filed a human rights complaint because of their treatment.

It seems like every day, Canadians are having to defend their freedoms and liberties against the 'new normal.' In some cases, people are being discriminated against, fined or arrested under obscene COVID-19 enforcement laws and restrictions.

