BREAKING: Hunter Biden found guilty on all felony gun charges in federal trial

In a federal trial held in Wilmington, Delaware, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on all three felony gun charges.

The 12-member jury reached a unanimous decision after approximately three hours of deliberations, convicting Biden on charges related to his purchase and ownership of a firearm while struggling with crack cocaine addiction.

The indictment, which was handed down in September following the collapse of a plea deal due to concerns raised by a federal judge, shed light on the extent of Biden's drug addiction. Throughout the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Biden's drug use, drawing from his own text messages, memoir "Beautiful Things," and testimony from his former romantic partners, Politico reported.

The government argued that Biden knowingly lied on a form when purchasing a gun on October 12, 2018, at StarQuest Shooters and Survival Supply in Wilmington. Federal law prohibits individuals who use illicit drugs from owning firearms, and prosecutors successfully demonstrated that Biden falsified information on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form when he purchased a 38 Colt Special Revolver, along with a speedloader and cartridges.

Although the charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and fines up to $750,000, there is no minimum sentence, and nonviolent first-time offenders rarely receive severe punishments.