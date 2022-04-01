Rebel News Banner Ad - Bitcoin Conference 2022

Hunter Biden sold influence — can this be prosecuted? Joel Pollak with Ezra Levant

  • By Rebel News
  • April 01, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak (follow @JoelPollak on Twitter) called in to talk about what would get you banned from YouTube during the election — Hunter Biden's laptop.

Recently, the New York Times validated the authenticity of the New York Post’s censored report on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was left at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 by President Joe Biden’s son before it was turned over to the FBI.

Joe Biden United States
