HYPOCRISY EXPOSED: Canadian green fuel policy to increase reliance on US imports

A briefing note from Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin’s department has exposed a glaring flaw in the federal government’s Clean Fuel Regulations, warning that the initiative could make Canada more dependent on American gas and diesel imports, as reported by Blacklock’s.

The May 14 document, titled Clean Fuel Regulations, highlights the struggles of Canada’s low-carbon fuel industry to meet the demands of the 2023 federal mandate, which requires increased use of costlier ethanol and biodiesel blends.

“Canada’s low carbon fuel industry is struggling,” the note states, pointing to a surge in U.S. renewable diesel production driven by state policies and tax incentives. This has led to an “influx of low-cost imports” into Canada, undermining the viability of domestic biofuel producers.

As a result, “many biofuels projects—mostly renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel—have been paused or cancelled.”

The Clean Fuel Regulations were introduced in 2023 to reduce carbon intensity in fuels, but are projected to raise costs for consumers, adding 13¢ per litre to gasoline and 16¢ to diesel. The briefing note marks the first public federal acknowledgment that these regulations could inadvertently increase reliance on U.S. refineries, a point not previously highlighted in other government reports.

A 2023 Parliamentary Budget Office report estimated the regulations will significantly impact household budgets, though. Average annual costs ranged from $1,157 in Alberta to $384 in British Columbia, reflecting regional variations in fossil fuel reliance driven by diverse economic structures and climate conditions across Canada’s vast landscape.

The report, A Distributional Analysis of the Clean Fuel Regulations, underscored the economic burden of the policy, which critics argue only jacks up fuel prices while doing little to make Canada energy independent.

Instead, Canadians are stuck paying more at the pump just to keep the green dream alive, with nothing to show for it but a lighter wallet.