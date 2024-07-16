'I don't give a sh*t' about Trump's assassination: Protesters outside Republican convention

Rebel News is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention is being held. This week, former president Donald J. Trump was officially chosen as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election and announced his running mate, JD Vance, on Monday.

While events are going on inside, we bumped into a group of far-left protesters who were not happy with Trump or the GOP. “Trump's a loser,” one protester told us when we asked what brought them out to the demonstration.

We followed up by asking her about the recent assassination attempt against the former president: “I don't give a shit,” the protester said about the shots fired at Trump, which killed a man in the crowd and wounded two others. “Y'all like Second Amendment rights. The person was exercising his Second Amendment f*ckin right.”

Another man wore a large sign encouraging passing cars to honk once if Trump was guilty and twice if he should be executed. That man suggested Trump was in the process of killing the Republican Party and the MAGA movement, suggesting “Biden's going to win by 25 million [votes].”

He also seemed to suggest that the recent Supreme Court ruling would give Biden the ability to stay in office regardless of election results, and that Democrat-led states would violently revolt.

“People need to understand that we're dealing with a bunch of people who are just completely mentally challenged and they're uneducated,” a Republican supporter told us. “God bless 'em, they got the right to get out here and act like a complete dumbass like this guy right here.”