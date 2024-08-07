Iconic Aussie meme star Jack Karlson dead at 82

Jack Karlson, the man immortalised by his viral 1991 arrest footage, has died at the age of 82.

Karlson became a household name in Australia after his dramatic arrest outside the China Sea Restaurant in Brisbane, where his colourful protestations were captured on video.

His memorable lines during the arrest, such as “Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest” and “What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?” have since become part of Australian internet culture.

Aussie legend, Mr Democracy Manifest has died. Rest in peace, Jack Karlson 💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/XSCut3vhLm — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) August 8, 2024

Despite the fame brought by the video, Karlson consistently asserted that he was not the man the police were searching for at the time of his arrest.

In June, his niece set up a fundraiser for Karlson, revealing he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and required surgery for cataracts.

“Jack’s video has brought joy to many, inspiring countless memes and merchandise. But he himself has faced financial difficulties, living week to week in regional QLD with the support of a voluntary carer. We hope people can help – he’s worth at least a beer, maybe even a 6-pack,” she wrote.

Last week, she provided an update on the fundraiser, noting:

“He has been in hospital for two weeks, undergoing multiple procedures, but his condition is not improving. One bright spot has been the outpouring of support from the GoFundMe campaign.”

A documentary about Karlson, titled 'The Man who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal', is slated for release in 2025.