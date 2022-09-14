Identity of alleged Global News knifeman still unknown: Ezra Levant offers $500 reward

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Last week, a knifeman allegedly entered the downtown Toronto premises of Global News, setting forth a law enforcement response that included multiple police vehicles and an ambulance. The individual is purportedly an employee of Global News.

This seemingly serious incident appears not to have been reported on by the mainstream media, the majority of whom are typically lightning-quick to decry acts of violence directed at members of the media.

Why no interest in this incident, then? You can watch Rebel reporter David Menzies' video about the incident below:

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant commented on the situation writing, “Who is the violent knifeman who attacked Global News? He's still at large. Why won't staff at Global say his name? Is it because the suspect is a Global News journalist? The community is in danger because of their PR damage control secrecy. You can never trust Global."

Ezra went on to state that he is offering a personal reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Tips can be submitted by clicking here.

I am personally offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. If he’s still on the loose, no-one at @globalnews is safe. Email me in strict confidence at [email protected] #ProtectJournalists https://t.co/KWerrENhRn — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 14, 2022

Rebel News reached out to Toronto police for comment on the incident. A spokesperson for Toronto police responded saying that “This was a person in crisis call. No charges.”

The identity of the individual involved in the incident and the nature of exactly what happened is still yet to be determined. Rebel News will provide updates on this story as they come.