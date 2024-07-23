WATCH: IDF soldier shares harrowing frontline experience in Gaza

E-transfer (Canada):

Menachem Mendel, a former IDF combat engineer, has shared his gripping tale of survival and recovery after being severely injured during an operation in Gaza.

Mendel, who was honourably discharged due to his horrific injuries, described the chaos and danger he faced on the front lines following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"I was in Gaza for almost a month, and it was just a massive explosion," Mendel recalled. "I find myself in a situation I've never imagined. I got hit by an anti-tank missile. I can't get up; I have shrapnel in my left leg, left arm, and stomach. I see pieces of my friend, and it's just pure chaos."

Mendel, who was drafted to the IDF in March 2023, was eager to serve his country in its time of need months later.

"I wanted to join my brothers and sisters, not because I'm crazy, but because I wanted to do my part," he said. His unit was tasked with destroying tunnels and booby traps, work he described as dangerous but essential.

On December 12, while on a mission in Northern Gaza, Mendel and his team came under attack.

"We were crossing an open area when a massive explosion occurred. An anti-tank missile hit my good friend on his birthday. He died on the spot, and four of us were injured," he recounted.

Despite his injuries, Mendel's determination to survive was bolstered by thoughts of his family.

"I thought about what it would do to my parents if I didn't survive. That thought gave me the strength to stay awake."

Mendel was rescued and airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent extensive surgery. His recovery has been remarkable, thanks to his resilience and the support of his comrades and medical team.

"I always say it's a combination of God and heroes. Without them, I wouldn't be alive," he said.

Seven months on from the harrowing incident, Mendel is not only walking but also running and working out.