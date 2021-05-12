IDF takes to social media to mock Hamas over killing of top officials: “Looks like our intel was better”

AP Photo/Adel Hana

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took to Twitter to poke fun at Hamas, a State Department-designated Palestinian terrorist organization, on Wednesday after Israel’s Air Force exterminated numerous Hamas intelligence officials.

“Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas’ intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department,” they tweeted. “Looks like our intel was better.”

Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas' intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department.



Looks like our intel was better. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

The IDF has been using social media to list other top Hamas terrorists eliminated on the battlefield since the escalation in conflict between Hamas and Israel began on Monday.

“We just killed the commander of the Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir,” the IDF wrote. “He was in charge of carrying out anti-tank missile attacks on Israel. Our aircraft are currently striking additional terror targets in Gaza.”

“This is the moment that the IDF & Israel Security Agency carried out a targeted strike against Islamic Jihad commander, Samah Abed al-Mamluk & other senior members of his unit,” the IDF added. “They were among those responsible for hundreds of rockets fired at Israelis.”

Raw Aerial Footage:



This is the moment that the IDF & Israel Security Agency carried out a targeted strike against Islamic Jihad commander, Samah Abed al-Mamluk & other senior members of his unit.



They were among those responsible for hundreds of rockets fired at Israelis. pic.twitter.com/3DLj2UVdCm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Shin Bet Israeli security service confirmed the deaths of other top Hamas officials including Bassem Issa, the commander of the Gaza City Brigade; Jamaa Tahla, the head of its cyber command responsible for improving the accuracy of the group’s rockets; Jamal Zabeda, the head of research and special projects in its munitions productions department; and Hazzem Hatib, Hamas’s chief engineer in its munitions department, according to the Times of Israel.

The precision strikes by Israel’s military come in response to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad launching hundreds of rockets toward Israel, killing at least five and injuring more than 100.

On Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, Arabs rioted in the mixed Arab and Jewish Israeli city of Lod, setting fire to three synagogues and torching businesses and cars. As of Wednesday night in Israel, rioting was beginning again in the city of Bat Yam.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised late on Tuesday that Israel would give a “full force” response to the latest round of Palestinian terrorist attacks, stating, “Hamas and Islamic Jihad have paid — I tell you here — will pay a very heavy price for their aggression.”