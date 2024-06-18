Illegal immigrant arrested in connection with Maryland woman's rape and murder

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In a recent development, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, in Maryland.

The arrest comes about two years after another Maryland woman, 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, was allegedly raped and killed by an illegal immigrant in 2022.

Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton, who had autism, expressed her outrage at President Joe Biden and his administration's border policies. Nobles told The New York Post on Monday that tragedies like her daughter's and Morin's murders continue to occur because "Homeland Security and Health and Human Services are not doing their jobs and other agencies in power like the police and government aren't doing anything to prevent this."

Nobles further criticized Biden, stating, "He is the one that is welcoming the illegal immigrants here. Government agencies, federal and local, need to take responsibility and put American citizens first and not last. Our safety is not being put first."

The suspect in Morin's murder, 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, illegally entered the U.S. just six months before the crime. Authorities believe Hernandez has ties to violent gangs and had been on a "crime spree that started in El Salvador and then multiple cities across the United States."

Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler also criticized the Biden administration, saying, "Here in Harford County, we are 1,800 miles away from the southern border, and the American citizens are not safe because of failed immigration policies."

"This is the second time in just two years that an innocent Harford County woman has lost her life to a criminal in our country illegally."

Former President Donald Trump released a statement addressing Morin's murder, blaming "Crooked Joe Biden" for allowing illegal immigrants into the country and refusing to "shut down the border."