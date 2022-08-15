WATCH: Do Miami residents think illegal immigrants should be bussed to blue cities?

E-transfer (Canada):

With the border crisis that started since the Biden administration took office in January 2021 only getting worse, as demonstrated by Customs and Border Protection fiscal data for 2022 showing over two million total enforcement actions, states such as Texas and Arizona have set up programs where illegal immigrants are given the option to take a bus to places like Washington D.C. and New York.

Rebel News spoke to people in Miami to ask them their thoughts on border states such as Texas and Arizona intentionally sending illegal immigrants to blue cities such as New York City and Washington D.C.

"As an immigrant myself, even though I think that everyone needs to have their papers to get into this country as a legal citizen, I also understand that some people back in their own countries don't have the opportunities that you have here in [the U.S.]." one Miami local told Rebel News.

Rebel News also asked people in Miami if they think that the state of Florida should have a similar program where illegal immigrants are sent to blue cities by bus.

"They should, because there should be other places other than overpopulated areas for them to come to." one local told Rebel News when asked if Florida should have migrant busing programs to DC and NYC.