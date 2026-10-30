'I'm only getting started': Kirk Loco speaks after acquittal in Irish free speech case

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Kirk Loco joined Ezra by video, hours after he was acquitted of all charges in a courtroom in Bray, County Wicklow.

Loco was prosecuted over a June 2024 post on X warning his community about a migrant man who had allegedly exposed himself to teenage girls on a public bus. Police raided his home with a search warrant at 6 a.m. and seized his phone and laptops. He told Ezra he had been brought to court eight or nine times over two years.

“I wouldn't be acquitted if it wasn't for yourself,” Loco told Ezra. “Here in Ireland, our media is completely captured. The whole entire political apparatus is captured.”

Loco said that when the judge gave his verdict, he found the state's star witness, the migrant man, had no credibility, and that the man's intentions on the bus were clearly sexual in nature. The written decision had not been published at the time of the interview.

Ezra was in court in Bray for the first day of the trial on Oct. 23. He said CCTV cameras on the double-decker bus showed the man moving away from his friends to sit next to a girl, then pretending to be asleep when the driver came upstairs. “The police did not even take a statement from the girls who were harassed,” Ezra said.

Loco said that over the past two years he has reported graffiti, threatening mail and death threats to police, and that his wife received what they believed were credible threats of gang rape. He said a female officer's response was to “tell your husband to stop posting online.”

“It was one tweet in about 51,000 that I had sent,” he said. “But the minute I sent one tweet, that's it. That warranted five Gardaí coming to my house.”

Ezra thanked Loco's barrister, Laoise de Brún, and solicitor, Padraig Langsch, and said Rebel News is now crowdfunding the defence of Hugh Fagan in Wexford, whose trial is set for May 10, 2027, through IrishFreeSpeech.com.

“I'm only getting started,” Loco said.