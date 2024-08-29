Immigrant aged care worker faces deportation over SICK exploitation of elderly patient

A Kenyan aged care worker in Perth is facing deportation after being sentenced to two years in prison for exploiting an elderly dementia patient in his care.

James Ng'Ang'A Irungu, 27, was employed at The Queenslea in Claremont, where he was responsible for looking after an 83-year-old man with dementia and Parkinson's Disease.

CCTV footage installed by the victim’s daughter revealed Irungu forcing the man to perform a sex act on him multiple times. The shocking footage showed Irungu repeatedly placing the man’s hand on his genitals despite the elderly patient’s attempts to resist.

Judge Alan Sefton, during the sentencing at the WA District Court, condemned Irungu for betraying the trust placed in him as a caregiver.

“You selfishly betrayed that trust,” Judge Sefton stated.

The court heard that Irungu had struggled with his sexuality, financial difficulties, and the pressures of post-graduate studies at Edith Cowan University. However, Judge Sefton stressed the gravity of the crimes, highlighting the victim’s inability to defend himself.

Irungu, who has been in custody since his arrest in March, was sentenced to a total of 24 months for three counts of indecently dealing with an incapable person.

His visa is expected to be cancelled, leading to his deportation upon the completion of his sentence. The victim, whose health deteriorated following the incident, passed away in July.