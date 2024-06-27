Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledges byelection embarrassment, says voters want to blame government

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said voters just want to blame the government following the loss of a longtime Liberal seat in Monday's Toronto-St.Paul's byelection.

According to Miller, voters are quick to either jeer or cheer politicians and “blame the government,” as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Our government is eight or nine years old,” Miller acknowledged. “I understand people can get tired of the government in place. Lots has happened. Whether people are right or wrong, they do blame the government for a number of things that are going on.”

Trudeau's immigration minister and longtime friend Marc Miller reflects on the historic loss of Toronto-St. Paul's, a Liberal stronghold since 1993.

“It isn’t a question of blaming but that’s the reality that people are feeling,” he added. “We got a message that was loud and clear from Toronto-St. Paul’s, a riding considered 'safe' for the Liberals.”

“We should absolutely never take anything for granted as a government,” Miller warned. “We need to listen to the people who voted in the way they voted, screw our heads on better and then move on.”

The Conservatives won Toronto-St. Paul’s, a Liberal stronghold for 31 years. Conservative candidate Don Stewart, a Bay Street executive, framed the byelection as a chance to “send Justin Trudeau a message.”

“This is a loss,” Miller admitted. “Let’s not minimize the loss. A lot of us need to take a step back, give our heads a shake, screw it on a little better, stop the navel-gazing, and get back on the horse.”

Despite the loss, Miller criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, saying, “Poilievre doesn’t present any concrete vision of Canada that I support. The guy is full of slogans. Most people don’t really know what they mean. They may be catchy, but he reminds me of a wrestling manager from the 1980s just yelling slogans and everyone likes to boo or cheer.”

Reflecting on the state of Canadian politics, Miller added, “I don’t know why this has become the state of Canadian politics, but that’s the reality of what I see. It’s not a WWF match.”

“Canadians have pretty good bullshit detectors, and they know when they are being bullshitted,” Miller concluded. “That’s just the reality of things. I think over the course of the year people will realize that. You have got to trust Canadians. They sent a message earlier. That’s a message we can’t ignore.”

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Trudeau broadly stated that Canadians are not in decision-making mode, but the humiliating byelection defeat shows otherwise.