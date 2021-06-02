“Impossible” to know how many got COVID in quarantine hotels: Trudeau Libs

A Liberal MP told Parliament that it would be “impossible to know” how many people contracted COVID-19 while staying in government quarantine hotels, adding that infections may have occurred during “high-risk exposures such as during air travel”.

Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell (Pickering—Uxbridge) made the comments yesterday in response to a question from Conservative MP Warren Steinley (Regina—Lewvan).

“The number of individuals who have contracted COVID-19 while staying in a government-approved accommodation, GAA, is not collected as it would be impossible to know whether an individual became infected with COVID-19 at a GAA, rather than during high-risk exposures such as during air travel,” said O'Connell, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health.

O'Connell added that mandatory quarantine and testing requirements are part of the Trudeau government's “multi-layered strategy to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in Canada,” and would “continue to be part of enhanced measures.”

Last August, the Liberal government admitted that there had been zero confirmed cases of airline passenger-to-passenger COVID-19 transmission in Canada up to that point.

