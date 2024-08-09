'Incompetent' U.K. police have become 'the Stasi': Laurence Fox
Laurence Fox tells The Ezra Levant Show that British police are acting like the infamous East German secret police in the wake of riots across the United Kingdom last weekend.
Riots in the United Kingdom last weekend captured the attention of the whole world, with videos from across the country being posted on social media platforms, with influential figures weighing in on what was happening.
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, one of the most prominent critics of the British government's response to the protests against mass migration, political commentator Laurence Fox, joined host Ezra Levant to share his view on the tense situation in the U.K.
With the government calling on Musk to “act responsibly” and others suggesting he should be extradited to country to face charges, Levant suggested to Fox that the authorities would certainly attempt to prosecute the tech mogul if they could, to which Fox then explained why the government is so concerned over Musk and his social media platform, X:
Good luck, they're the most incompetent bunch of people in the world. The police have become the Stasi in the U.K.
I mean, I'm yet to find out what my local police force is like, no one has come to visit me yet, which is a relief.
But the police, I think what Elon Musk has done, which is so dangerous is that he's given a voice to all of those people that feel, and have felt for many, many years, that there is no fairness in this society that we live in.
