'Incompetent' U.K. police have become 'the Stasi': Laurence Fox

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Riots in the United Kingdom last weekend captured the attention of the whole world, with videos from across the country being posted on social media platforms, with influential figures weighing in on what was happening.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, one of the most prominent critics of the British government's response to the protests against mass migration, political commentator Laurence Fox, joined host Ezra Levant to share his view on the tense situation in the U.K.

With the government calling on Musk to “act responsibly” and others suggesting he should be extradited to country to face charges, Levant suggested to Fox that the authorities would certainly attempt to prosecute the tech mogul if they could, to which Fox then explained why the government is so concerned over Musk and his social media platform, X: