Increasingly dangerous world poses threat to unserious Canada

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Chairman of Elements Capital Advisors David Knight Legg discussed why Canada's reputation is sorely lacking on the global stage.

As wars rage on across the globe and violent pro-Hamas protests wreak havoc in Canadian cities, Knight Legg explained why the Trudeau Liberals could be forced to change their ways after Trump's victory.

"We've got two obvious wars, one in the Middle East and one in Ukraine, and then we've got a host of other security considerations all over the world right now," he said.

"Canada is completely unserious about a lot of these things, and has been for a while, and I think that the new US administration coming in has made it crystal clear that that can't stand any longer," Knight Legg said.

A bonfire of Liberal vanities:



This weekend, NATO member states gathered in Montreal to discuss security and saw Canada fumble it in every way.



Hosting NATO was supposed to be a chance for Canada to prove we were serious about security, our NATO commitments, and our… pic.twitter.com/NDEaYPMuXT — David Knight Legg (@KnightLegg) November 26, 2024

Taking to X to share his thoughts, Knight Legg wrote: "Our allies are keeping their promises and building their military and strategic capabilities. They expect Canada to do the same. But we don’t. We’re NATO deadbeats and unreliable on the ICC, UNRWA and ICJ, and let pan-national criminal and terror organizations run rampant."

Prime Minister Trudeau faced a barrage of criticism over the weekend after he was seen dancing at a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto while a violent pro-Hamas riot erupted in downtown Montreal.

Rioters were seen smashing windows, setting cars on fire, and confronting police officers during the violence Friday night. Pro-Hamas protesters were also seen setting an effigy of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on fire.

In addition to being an anti-Israel protest, the violent demonstration was opposing a NATO conference taking place in Montreal involving some 300 delegates from member states.