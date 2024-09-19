Indigenous champ says woke ceremony has worn out its welcome

Former AFL star Matthew Stokes has criticised 'overdone' Welcome to Country ceremonies, calling for a more respectful, unifying approach.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 19, 2024
  • News
Indigenous champ says woke ceremony has worn out its welcome
Indigenous Geelong premiership player Matthew Stokes has spoken out against the current direction of 'Welcome to Country' ceremonies, arguing they’ve become divisive and are being used to push personal agendas.  

Stokes, who played 200 games for the Cats, voiced his concerns following backlash over last Saturday’s GWS vs Brisbane final, where celebrant Brendan Kerin declared the ritual wasn’t "invented to cater for white people." Fans criticised the comments, with some calling the ceremony a “disgrace.”  

Stokes revealed that even as an Aboriginal player, he often felt “uncomfortable” during the ceremonies before games. “As a player, my focus was on the game, not the Welcome to Country. I understand why people are confused by its purpose,” he shared.  

Writing in The Age, Stokes explained that the ceremony should be a “beautiful, respectful moment” that unites people in reflection of Australia’s history. However, he criticised its increasing divisiveness, stating:

“It’s being hijacked by people who push their own views.”

He called for an open discussion about the ceremonies, emphasising that people should be able to express their views without being labelled racist.  

Australia news Real Voice Wokeness
