Infighting among Saskatchewan Party ranks — or just a disgruntled former MLA?

Is Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party veering off course? Or is a disgruntled former MLA just trying to create problems?

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel Roundup co-host Lise Merle and political commentator Michael Couros to dissect what's going on in the Prairies, as former Speaker of the House Randy Weekes criticized Premier Moe during the NDP's convention.

“There’s an all-out war within the party. Moe and his people are trying to get people to go to the convention to vote in favour of his leadership,” Weekes said, as reported by CTV. “There’s MLA’s, former cabinet ministers, that are actively phoning around to get people to go to the convention to vote no to his leadership. So, I think that’s a big distraction within the Saskatchewan Party government because of the leadership uncertainty.”

After losing a riding nomination in the Saskatchewan Party, that's when Weekes' “disgruntlement with the Saskatchewan Party began,” said Michael Couros. “Needless to say, that had he won the nomination he'd still be a Sask Party MLA that would be full of love.”

Losing a nomination, however, can quickly change things. “You've got narcissism, you've got all sorts of things going on, and now the Sask Party is the worst thing that's ever happened to Saskatchewan,” Couros continued. “Really, it's the worst thing to ever happen to Randy Weekes.”

Weekes has been “a socialist the whole time within the Sask Party,” said Lise Merle. “Should we have a conservative government that is infiltrated with crazy leftists like Randy? Or should we root them out salt the earth around them? I would say there's no place for beliefs like Randy's, which align with the NDP on everything, within the conservative party.”

Weekes aligning himself with Carla Beck's NDP is “hysterical,” Lise added, suggesting if he “had any more sour grapes, he could open a winery.”