Influencer and critic of Khalistani movement stabbed to death at home in Ontario

Nancy Grewal, 45, was a social media influencer of Indian origin. She was a vocal critic of the Khalistani separatist movement. And it would appear that she paid the ultimate price for her views.

First came some 40 death threats.

Then someone tried to burn her house down.

But this brave woman was not intimidated, at one point defiantly stating: "I know sometimes I feel scared when they said, 'kill you' — then I said, 'OK, you can kill me anytime.’”

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

On March 3, Nancy Grewal was viciously stabbed to death in her own home.

No arrests have been made, but observers note there is a good chance the murderer was a Khalistani activist given that Grewal had made so many enemies in this community.

The Khalistani movement is all about trying to establish a separate Sikh nation within India. Oddly, this movement according to observers, is actually more robust in Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. than it is India – surely a scathing indictment of the porous immigration policies in the west.

Of note: terrorism committed in Canada by Khalistani separatists is not unheard of. Indeed, the single biggest act of terrorism committed in Canada was the Air India Flight 182 bombing in 1985. Sikh activist Inderjit Singh Reyat, who made the bombs that blew up the 747 passenger jet, was the only person convicted. The flight originated in Toronto and was enroute to London. All 329 on board died.

Last Thursday evening at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, a small group gathered to honour the memory of Nancy Grewal who, by all accounts, seems to have been assassinated for voicing impolite opinions. If this indeed turns out to be the case, this would be the du rigueur definition of terrorism.

Meanwhile the message of the mourners at Mel Lastman Square was this: “Silence is what extremists count on… Nancy stood alone – and paid the ultimate price. Your presence tonight sends a message that no murderer, no extremist, no threat can silence a community united. Her murder must serve as a wake-up call for Canadians and political leaders.”

Bottom line: Nancy Grewal never backed down. Those who care about free speech and who are fans of civilization rather than savagery shouldn’t back down either.