'Horrifying': New York City councilwoman describes 300% rise in antisemitism

Inna Vernikov, the city council's Minority Whip, joined Ezra to discuss a rise in hate crimes committed against Jewish people.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 31, 2022
  News

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Inna Vernikov, a young, up-and-coming Republican City Council member in New York City.

Ezra and Inna discussed the rise in antisemitism in New York City, which is known for its large Jewish population, especially at universities like the City University of New York (CUNY).

"It's extremely horrifying for me to watch, as someone whose family escaped that. I mean, a lot of families from the Soviet Union escaped that because there was so much antisemitism there," Inna said. 

"Escaping all of that and coming to America, the land of the free, what's supposed to be a land of tolerance, and to come here and see all this happening in 2022, it's really horrifying."

Republican Party Antisemitism United States New York
