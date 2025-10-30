Inside the House of Commons 'Foreign Threats Conference'

Inside the House of Commons, activists, academics, and politicians gathered under one urgent banner: “Stand on Guard for Canada.”

The conference, organized by Iranian-Canadian activist Salman Sima, founder of ICARE — the International Coalition Against Racism Everywhere — set out to expose and raise awareness about “how foreign entities are operating here and how that threatens Canada’s sovereignty.”

Despite Rebel News being personally invited to the conference, security at the House of Commons almost prohibited us from attending. They eventually relented, but with strict restrictions: no filming, and constant surveillance by a member of the Parliamentary Protective Service throughout the event.

What are they so afraid of?

Inside, the discussion was intense. “I see many active members of the IRGC on Canadian soil,” Sima warned, naming the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Chinese Communist Party, and Muslim Brotherhood among the most “dangerous foreign networks infiltrating our universities and streets.”

During our interview, Sima called on Ottawa to “kick IRGC terrorists, Khalistani terrorists out of Canada, and designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist entity.”

Anastasia Zorchinsky, a student at Concordia University, described the climate on campus. “Two non-students were arrested on our campus with a metal bar and incendiary devices,” she said. “Is this what Canadian education looks like?”

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis emphasized that “combating terrorism and foreign interference here in Canada is a critical agenda item we’ve worked on for the last 10 years.” But despite MPs briefly showing their support for the cause, frustration filled the room when Liberal MP Vince Gasparro refused to clearly answer whether his party would work to list the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Drew Sylver didn’t mince his words about the MPs’ presence: “Politicians avoid the question. Label these groups as terror organizations. Sanction them,” he said.

Outside Parliament, attendees agreed on one thing — foreign influence in Canada is no longer a distant threat. It’s already here.