Internal Toronto police report exposes lack of trust in leadership, nepotism, and a dangerous decline in service

A newly released internal review paints a dire picture of the Toronto Police Service (TPS), revealing what many officers describe as a culture of fear, bias, and bureaucratic rot. The 2025 What We Heard report, spanning nearly 30 pages, outlines a force crippled by internal dysfunction and eroding public trust.

The document reads like a confession from within: promotions “were predetermined,” hiring “influenced by favouritism and nepotism,” and front-line officers running on fumes as chronic shortages stretch resources thin. According to the report, “Chronic shortages contribute to high turnover, low morale, and operational fatigue.”

What was once considered one of Canada’s premier law enforcement agencies now appears caught in a spiral of politicized priorities and managerial missteps. The review highlights a “lack of trust in leadership”, noting widespread disillusionment with decision-makers at police headquarters. Officers describe an organization where connections beat competence and where identity-driven hiring takes precedence over professional merit.

The internal survey results reveal deep cracks in workplace culture. “Workplace culture was closely tied to morale. Harassment, discrimination, bullying, and microaggressions were described as persistent, creating fear and eroding trust, safety, and mental health.” The findings suggest that internal conflict has become systemic, and morale is at a historic low as a result.

Front-line officers cite inadequate staffing, outdated technology, and unclear chains of command as compounding the crisis. With police response times reaching as long as 24 hours in some cases, it’s clear that the service is struggling to meet its mandate to protect the public.

The fallout of all of this isn’t limited to paperwork. In a recent viral incident, a Toronto police officer was filmed deploying a taser on a woman before another officer accelerated a cruiser into the scene, striking both the woman and fellow officers – not just once, but twice!

This kind of incident only serves to fuel public concern that the issues outlined in the report are manifesting in real-world incompetence and operational risk.

It appears that the TPS leadership has become overly fixated on bureaucratic image management—commissioning surveys, emphasizing “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives, and hosting events intended to signal progress—while failing to address the structural and operational decay within the force.

The report makes little mention of accountability for leadership decisions, instead emphasizing listening sessions and feedback processes that appear to have yielded little tangible change.

As trust in the service continues to deteriorate, both internally and among the public, the question remains: can the Toronto Police Service repair its foundation, or is it too late for reform?