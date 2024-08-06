International Boxing Association confirms two Olympics competitors failed sex test
Former Chair of the IBA Medical Committee Dr. Ioannis Filippatos emphasized the importance of biological facts in determining eligibility, saying, 'Medicine is knowledge, it is not opinion.'
The International Boxing Association (IBA) has confirmed that two female boxers competing in the Olympics failed gender chromosome tests, sparking a controversy with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
IBA CEO Chris Roberts announced at a press conference that Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan and Imane Khelif of Algeria "demonstrated the chromosomes we refer to in competition rules that make both boxers ineligible." The tests reportedly showed XY chromosomes, typically associated with male biology, Reduxx reports.
Despite these findings, the IOC has allowed both athletes to compete in the women's boxing events. IOC spokesperson Mark Adams defended the decision, stating, "These athletes have been competing in senior competitions for six years with no issues. These women were eligible for this contest, remain eligible for this contest and compete in this contest."
The IBA offered both boxers the opportunity to appeal the test results to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the association offering to cover most of the appeal costs. Yu-ting did not appeal, while Khelif initially appealed but later withdrew.
Dr. Ioannis Filippatos, former Chair of the IBA Medical Committee, emphasized the importance of biological facts in determining eligibility. "Medicine is knowledge, it is not opinion," he said, arguing that changing one's name or passport does not alter biological reality.
The IOC, however, questioned the credibility of the tests. Adams stated, "I cannot tell you if they were credible or not credible [gender tests] because the source from which they came was not credible and the basis for the tests was not credible."
Both Khelif and Yu-ting have advanced to the semifinals and are guaranteed to medal in their respective weight classes, which would mark the first time in history that two genetically defined males compete against one another in the female boxing category.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
